The McDonald's Orange Julius Hack We Wish We Knew Sooner

Finding a delicious hack — or one that saves you money — is always exciting and well worth sharing so others can take part in the joy. One TikTok creator discovered a super easy way to create an Orange Julius at McDonald's that will leave you wondering why you didn't think of it first. To make the McDonald's version of an Orange Julius, order a McFlurry, add a splash of orange soda from the soda machine, and mix it well.

Some people loved this hack, but others came to the comments section to discuss a few flaws. "We don't have a soda fountain anymore in [the] dining room," one person claimed. "That's only if you can find a McDonald's that actually has [an] ice cream machine that works," joked another, reminding everyone that McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken.

Others pointed out that ordering a vanilla cone in a cup and an orange soda would save more money and eliminate the possibility of getting kicked out of the restaurant for grabbing some soda that wasn't part of your order. These weren't the only issues commenters had with this creation.