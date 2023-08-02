EJ And Emeril Lagasse Know There'll Never Be Another 'BAM' Catchphrase

When you hear the name "Emeril Lagasse," you likely think of Cajun food, Food Network shows, and his signature exclamation: "BAM!" In fact, this catchphrase came about in Lagasse's earlier TV era – he often explains when he's asked what he thinks about "BAM" – as he needed a way to get his crew's attention.

Of course, now that Lagasse's son, EJ, has joined him in the culinary industry, that leaves many fans wondering if EJ will come up with his own catchphrase. In a "Shared Tastes" interview with Tasting Table, Emeril suggested to his son "ka-pow" as a catchphrase, at which EJ laughed and then said, "I think I'll leave the catchphrases to you."

EJ went on to add that he didn't think he could possibly outdo his father's catchphrase, as it's quite literally everywhere. The Lagasses even have a seasoning blend called "Baby Bam," for crying out loud. Realistically, could anything ever outshine "BAM?" Probably not.