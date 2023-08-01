Can You Order Pizza From Costco?

Costco's food court offerings are as cheap as they are delicious, so it's no surprise that customers might grab a pizza during a trip to the retailer. It's hard to say no when the price is right, and the low cost of the store's pizzas has even raised questions about whether Costco does home deliveries. It certainly would be a convenient, money-saving alternative to ordering from chains like Domino's and Papa Johns. Unfortunately, Costco doesn't currently offer pizza delivery.

The Costco website confirms as much on its customer service page, stating, "It is not possible to place on order for pizza online at this time. Please visit or phone your local Costco food court to place your order. There, a member of our team will gladly assist you." Costco addresses similar queries about its cakes and other products, none of which can be delivered directly to customers' homes. This may come as a disappointment to those who enjoy the retailer's pre-prepared foods. Luckily, there are ways to obtain its pizza more quickly and conveniently than ordering at the counter.