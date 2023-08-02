The Velveeta Shells & Cheese Lawsuit Goes Cold

According to the plaintiff's filing, the labeling constituted a violation of "Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by engaging in unfair methods of competition, unconscionable acts and practices, and unfair and deceptive acts and practices." Because these accusations were being leveled as part of a class-action suit, the plaintiff also insisted that they didn't have to prove they individually suffered from the purchase of the Velveeta product, as it had been sold in thousands of locations.

Judge Bloom provided a 13-page ruling that argued in part that the plaintiff hadn't established legal standing because she hadn't shown that she experienced any actual suffering as opposed to hypothetical harm. It's not clear that the plaintiff actually tried to prepare the pasta at all. She had also failed to convince the court that the labeling for Velveeta shells and cheese was "plausibly" deceptive.

Of course, if the company's packaging were so false as to render the product completely useless or inedible, this would be grounds for a genuine suit, according to Judge Bloom's language. Of course, none of this even gets into the question of the variability in cooking times that could occur when the product is heated in microwaves with different wattage levels. In theory, perhaps Kraft could change their label from "Ready in 3 ½ minutes" to something like "cooks in the microwave in 3 ½ minutes" for clarity, but the corporation is under no legal obligation to do so.