The Ideal Burger Shaping Tool Is Already Hiding In Your Pantry

Have you ever made hamburgers from scratch and ended up with lumpy, deformed patties that look nowhere near as neat as the ones at a restaurant? Sure, it's easy to roll some ground beef into spheres with smooth edges, but once you smash them, those edges usually don't stay so neat. Nowadays, you can find a number of different hamburger-shaping tools to solve this problem, from presses to hamburger ring molds. Or, you can save some money by just using the items that are already in your kitchen.

One option for a burger-shaping tool can be found in your pantry or refrigerator. For example, a TikTok video shows a circular food lid being used. The person in the demonstration lines the cap with plastic wrap before stuffing a wad of ground beef into it. One viewer commented that they use large yogurt container lids to make thin burgers.

Other lid possibilities include mayonnaise and peanut butter, but a lid is just one of many kitchen items that can be used as a burger-shaping tool. There are plenty of others that can be found in your kitchen cupboard.