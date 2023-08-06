Costco's Strawberry Sundae Is Seriously Slept On

Costco's food court menu has gained attention over the years, with the retailer's hot dogs and pizzas becoming famous for their delicious taste and affordability. While these Costco items tend to dominate discussions about its food court, its desserts are equally impressive. Notably, Costco's strawberry sundae often goes unnoticed.

The Costco food court sells plain vanilla soft serve, as well as two sundaes: One lined with chocolate sauce and another garnished with strawberry sauce and strawberries. The latter is an underrated favorite among the store's customers, deserving as much acclaim as Costco's beloved hot dogs and pizza.

On Reddit, Costco shoppers have praised the strawberry sundae as "delicious" and "creamy." One user even suggested it's better than McDonald's sundaes, and at the price point, who can argue with that? There seems to be a consensus on this Costco dessert, but many customers share a common complaint about it.