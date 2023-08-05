A Wet Martini Probably Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does

Brace yourselves: A "wet" martini isn't quite what you'd think. To understand the construction of this drink, we must first consider the ratio of the spirit to the vermouth. Vermouth is a fortified wine infused with a blend of botanicals, herbs, spices, and roots, and there are two varieties. But which type belongs in a martini, and what does this mysterious substance do? When it comes to this iconic cocktail, dry vermouth is the go-to. A "wet" martini, prepared with a higher proportion of dry vermouth, lends a smooth and aromatic character to the drink. The botanicals in vermouth enhance the drink, and its sweetness also provides a balanced contrast to the spirit's boldness.

On the other end of the spectrum is the "dry" martini, made with (you guessed it) less vermouth. This version has a crisper and more spirit-forward profile. Less vermouth allows the martini's primary spirit, like gin or vodka, to take center stage, unleashing its full potency on the palate. With martinis, the artistry lies not only in the choice of spirits but also in the meticulous balance between the dry vermouth and the primary liquor. So the next time you order a martini, be sure to specify your desired "wetness."