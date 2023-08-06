If Only McDonald's Viral Ice Cream Cakes Were On The Menu

Most McDonald's customers won't have access to all the ingredients to make these mini birthday cakes. Hotcakes aren't typically sold alongside ice cream, and toppings are typically put on the ice cream while preparing the order. However, given how adaptable this McDonald's hack is, patrons can still attempt to copy it — just with different ingredients than what's shown in the video.

One way to do this is by replacing McDonald's Hotcakes with its chocolate chip cookies, which boast a similar shape and sturdiness. They'll line the bottom of an impromptu birthday cake nicely. In a worst-case scenario, a McDonald's pie can be crushed up, though it won't keep its shape as successfully. Ice cream is easy to obtain at any McDonald's store, and a typical cone can be crushed to create the birthday cake's topping. Customers can also ask for toppings on the side. Then it's as simple as combining all of these items. The end result will likely be messier than what's shown on TikTok, but it will taste good enough to brighten anyone's birthday.