A Young Chef Enchants TikTok With Perfectly Cooked Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is one of the classic meals that aspiring chefs plan on mastering. When we say, "aspiring chefs," though, we mean adults with a passion for cooking. Most 13-year-olds are just working on how to prepare their Kraft mac and cheese perfectly al dente, but one young content creator is proving that you don't have to be an adult to cook like one.

You may have come across a young chef named Kian on your TikTok FYP. This 13-year-old, who goes by "Cooking With Kian" on both TikTok and YouTube has managed to become a star in their own right thanks to impressive culinary chops. Their cooking channels have over 16,000 followers on TikTok and a whopping 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube. Folks who were already fans of Kian (and of how wise beyond their years they are when it comes to food) likely won't be surprised that Kian's filet mignon recipe has effectively broken the internet. With over 200,000 likes on a TikTok in just two days, Kian has achieved something that most chefs only dream about.