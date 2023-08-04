A Young Chef Enchants TikTok With Perfectly Cooked Filet Mignon
Filet mignon is one of the classic meals that aspiring chefs plan on mastering. When we say, "aspiring chefs," though, we mean adults with a passion for cooking. Most 13-year-olds are just working on how to prepare their Kraft mac and cheese perfectly al dente, but one young content creator is proving that you don't have to be an adult to cook like one.
You may have come across a young chef named Kian on your TikTok FYP. This 13-year-old, who goes by "Cooking With Kian" on both TikTok and YouTube has managed to become a star in their own right thanks to impressive culinary chops. Their cooking channels have over 16,000 followers on TikTok and a whopping 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube. Folks who were already fans of Kian (and of how wise beyond their years they are when it comes to food) likely won't be surprised that Kian's filet mignon recipe has effectively broken the internet. With over 200,000 likes on a TikTok in just two days, Kian has achieved something that most chefs only dream about.
Cooking With Kian inspires amateur cooks everywhere
"Cooking With Kian" begins its latest TikTok tutorial by declaring, "Let's make fillet mignon!" before showing a supercut of Kian throwing potatoes into a pot, mashing them by hand, cooking asparagus to perfection, and of course, using enviable techniques to prepare filet mignon with apparent ease. They may be only 13, but they've got plenty of adults taking notes on their recipe.
The video's top comment says what plenty of folks who viewed the video were certainly thinking: "I need to get my life together." This comment garnered a whopping 24,000 likes, making it clear that most adults watching Kian (in awe) wish they were able to prepare gourmet meals the way this young teen can. Another commenter complained that Kian is "making a filet mignon, and I'm over here struggling to make a PB&J" with a crying emoji.
While Kian's videos may be eliciting a bit of regret in folks who wish they were more skilled in the kitchen, it's also safe to assume that "Cooking With Kian" is inspiring plenty of people to try their hand at cooking things that are a bit more advanced. And, luckily, we don't have to figure it out on our own. Kian's videos aren't just envy-inducing; they're informative, too. Who else is having filet mignon for dinner tonight?