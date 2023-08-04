The Ice Water Hack That Chills Cookie Dough Quickly

The ice water bath isn't the only quick and convenient way to hasten the dough-chilling process: You can explore a multitude of unconventional ways. For one, you can pre-scoop your cookies onto the tray and then just stick the whole tray in the freezer. You could also place the whole bowl of dough covered in plastic wrap in the freezer. However, if you choose to chill your dough in the freezer, remember the golden rule — don't forget it's in there.

While it's reassuring to know that even a half hour of chilling will make a huge difference in whether or not your cookies will spread, if you have the time it's still best to leave the dough in the fridge overnight. This is because it's not just the temperature but also the time that affects the bake. As the dough rests and dries out somewhat, the flavors intensify, and the firmer dough results in a chewier cookie.

Avoiding these mistakes when mixing up raw cookie dough is crucial to achieving the perfect bake. But are there any ways to get around these extra steps? Well, you can always skip the hassle and go straight for edible cookie dough. Embrace the chill, fellow bakers, or go straight for the dough.