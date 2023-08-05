How Dates Became A Staple Part Of Rosh Hashanah

When it comes to food at the table for the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, every dish has a symbolic role to play. While apples and honey are eaten to symbolize new hope for the year, dates stand for either punishment for your nemesis or vanquishing your own misgivings for others. In other words, these chewy fruits represent self-reflection and putting an end to one's demons, so to speak. Dates (or t'marim in Hebrew) also symbolize putting aside any feuds. Rosh Hashanah is typically sometime in September or October, which overlaps with the months that dates are typically harvested.

The fruit has a strong association with the book of Deuteronomy in the Jewish bible, The Torah. According to the book, dates are the first of seven agricultural produce that God ordained the Jewish people to harvest. The fruit reappears several times throughout the history of the Israelites and has become an important part of Jewish culture. In fact, Israel is reportedly one of the largest exporters of dates in the world. However, while this fruit may have biblical origins, modern-day Jews have two men from the 20th century to thank for their prosperity in the country.