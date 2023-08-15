When Does Breakfast Actually Become Brunch?

Whether you're coming to the conclusion of a weekend of celebrations or your party has only just begun, there are few things more exciting and inviting than a mid-day brunch. Brunch goers arrive to enjoy company and atmosphere, but they stay for the wide variety of meal options, as well as virtually bottomless boozy beverages.

The exact origins of brunch are still largely up for debate, but the first known publication of the breakfast-lunch combo word was written in 1896 by Guy Beringer. His article in "Hunter's Weekly" suggested adapting a brunch-style meal on Sundays where a variety of lighter dishes usually reserved for early mornings can be enjoyed after church service slightly later in the day. Beringer's ideas for a celebratory end-of-week gathering were quickly adopted and have remained a staple in the United States for over 100 years. But brunch has come a long way since the post-church-service origins that previously defined it, which raises the question — when does breakfast actually become brunch?

It might seem like an easy answer that revolves around the type of food being served, but modern cuisines are quick to challenge that thinking. Eggs, once considered a strictly before-noon dish, are being offered all day long, topping burgers sunny side up and becoming main players in burritos served all day. While your restaurant will most likely designate an official brunch menu, the exclusive offerings are defined not by what you are eating, but what time you eat it.