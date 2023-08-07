Cleaning Squid Isn't For The Faint-Hearted

If you have a hankering for homemade fried calamari, don't let your nerves over cleaning a squid stop you. While squids can seem a bit intimidating to home cooks, they're easier to clean than they first appear. However, this can be a rather messy process, so anyone who is squeamish should probably just order out. To properly clean a squid, you're going to get your hands dirty. In fact, the cleaning process barely calls for a knife.

First things first, we suggest you toss your squid in the refrigerator for at least a couple of hours to mitigate the mess. Letting the squid congeal in the colder temperature will make it easier to clean. There are two main edible parts of the squid — its tentacles and its mantle (the long cone cap on its head). Unlike many other creatures, most of the squid's organs and innards are above its head. So, you're going to want to grab the squid by its head firmly (right where the tenacles connect) and then by its mantle (but not too tightly). Pull the head from the mantle; most of the squid's innards should follow. You may have to squeeze any leftover juices or muck from the now flattened and deflated mantle.

From there, you should remove the cartilage-like bone left behind in the squids' mantle. Some people call it a cuttlebone while others call it a quill. Once removed, feel free to go ahead and deskin-slash-remove any fins from the outside of the mantle.