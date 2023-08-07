Does Taco Bell Offer Gluten-Free Menu Items?

There are many people who avoid gluten in their food, either due to a lifestyle choice or an allergen. However, what is one to do when they're craving a crunch wrap from Taco Bell on a Friday night? Does the Tex-Mex fast food chain have any gluten-free options on its menu? Well, that's where things get complicated.

According to its website, Taco Bell does indeed have food options that do not contain gluten. However, the restaurant chain has a disclaimer discouraging customers who have celiac disease or some other allergen from eating its meals. For that reason, its menu items cannot be considered gluten-free. According to John Hopkins Medicine, celiac disease can cause everything from muscle cramps and stomach pain to a rash. Sufferers must avoid ingesting gluten.

Taco Bell has multiple items that contain wheat and other forms of gluten. Due to the possibility of cross-contamination, Taco Bell cannot guarantee that its menu items won't contain some traces of gluten. So, while Taco Bell recommends those with an allergen don't indulge, there are items on its menu designed not to have gluten if you're just partaking in a gluten-free diet. Here's what you could order.