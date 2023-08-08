Aldi's Recalled, Plastic-Contaminated Beef Might Be Lurking In Your Fridge

Although bacterial contamination is what most people's minds jump to when they hear about a meat recall, meat may also be subject to contamination by foreign materials. The latest meat recall, affecting Aldi's USDA Choice Black Angus beef, came about after a retailer reported seeing "soft, clear plastic" in the meat, per the USDA's announcement.

Potentially affected products are labeled "Beef For Carne Picada" and "Est. 85" and have a freeze-by date (found on the back of the package) of August 22, 2023. The product is sold in packages with a net weight of around 1.5 pounds, costing $5.79 per pound.

Because the meat is no longer being sold in stores, the situation is considered a public health alert, as opposed to a full-fledged recall. Nevertheless, anyone who has purchased USDA Choice Black Angus from Aldi in the last month should make sure their meat is not part of the affected batch.