The McDonald's Breakfast Bowl Hack That Gives New Life To Hotcakes
"Don't play with your food!" Countless parents have reprimanded their kids with the command for decades; when you're an adult playing with your food, however, it's a very different experience — especially when it involves McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes.
TikToker @Tastebud demonstrated some food fun in what's described as "the only way to eat McDonald's deluxe breakfast." The Big Breakfast with Hotcakes comes with three pancakes, scrambled eggs, a large sausage patty, a biscuit, and hash browns. You can also add bacon, as @Tastebud did. Sure, some people might combine the hash browns and sausage with the eggs in a single bite, but this person took it a step further to jazz up the hotcakes.
While eating the Big Breakfast, they first cut the pancake up into small, square pieces and add them to the plate. Then, they chop the hash browns, sausage, bacon, and eggs into equally small chunks, spreading them over the pancakes before drizzling it all with syrup, making it an appetizing breakfast bowl.
There's a scientific reason that mixing breakfast and other foods together tastes so good
It's just one of many McDonald's breakfast hacks that can make your meal more enjoyable, but this one could be a new favorite for those who enjoy mixing their food together. It also can serve as a reminder of the fan-inspired menu hacks that McD's embraced in January of 2022, encouraging customers to assemble cheeseburgers stuffed with McNuggets, or McMuffins with hash browns between the bun.
By the way, there's a reason that stacking pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash browns, and bacon on the same fork for a single bite tastes so good — that is, if you don't mind your food touching. It all comes down to science. According to a 2018 breakdown by WellTuned, many foods that share chemical compounds provide complementary flavors when combined. Eggs and bacon, pancakes and sausage, and so on.
So, if you're a fan of food mash-ups and McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, you'll probably dig @Tastebud's breakfast bowl hack. You might even be inspired to do something else with the meal, like making a pancake sandwich. Embrace the freedom to play with your food however you like — just don't tell your parents.