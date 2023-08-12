The McDonald's Breakfast Bowl Hack That Gives New Life To Hotcakes

"Don't play with your food!" Countless parents have reprimanded their kids with the command for decades; when you're an adult playing with your food, however, it's a very different experience — especially when it involves McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes.

TikToker @Tastebud demonstrated some food fun in what's described as "the only way to eat McDonald's deluxe breakfast." The Big Breakfast with Hotcakes comes with three pancakes, scrambled eggs, a large sausage patty, a biscuit, and hash browns. You can also add bacon, as @Tastebud did. Sure, some people might combine the hash browns and sausage with the eggs in a single bite, but this person took it a step further to jazz up the hotcakes.

While eating the Big Breakfast, they first cut the pancake up into small, square pieces and add them to the plate. Then, they chop the hash browns, sausage, bacon, and eggs into equally small chunks, spreading them over the pancakes before drizzling it all with syrup, making it an appetizing breakfast bowl.