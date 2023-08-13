The Viral Lunchables Pizza Hack We Wish We Knew As Kids

We all remember Lunchables, the small and inexpensive child charcuterie, perfectly packed and sealed in a bento-style container for a school lunch. While some adults recoil at the thought of the tiny portions and rubbery ingredients today, a recent TikTok hack may inspire you to purchase one just for the nostalgic novelty.

The hack, as shown in a viral video, involves folding the package of an Extra Cheesy Pizza Lunchables over itself like a Fage yogurt, in order to empty the pre-shredded cheese into the largest section of the Lunchables' container. This functions similarly to turning the package upside down and shaking out its contents but places the cheese perfectly in the circular pizza-shaped section of the container.

From there, you can easily add the cheese to the pizza's surface by dipping the crust sauce-side-down into the cheesy mixture, using the sauce as something of a glue to lift the toppings out of the box. This methodology sounds like a bit of a mouthful, but witnessing the trick makes it incredibly clear, leaving thousands of TikTok commenters to contemplate purchasing the classic lunchtime meal for themselves.