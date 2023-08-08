Bourbon And Beer Is A Boozy Pairing For The Ages

Beer and bourbon is a timeless combo that has become iconic in the world of libations, with its fusion of robust flavors and hoppy bitterness creating the perfect pair. But how do you pick the right beer to accompany your bourbon? Let's start with the basics: stouts, amber and brown ales, and porters are some of the most common beers that complement bourbon. As for the IPAs, the beverage director of B. Hospitality, Charles Bement, encourages you to stay away. "I think doing IPA and bourbon can be overpowering," Bement explains in an interview with Uproxx. While Men's Journal suggests that you dive right into IPAs and bourbon, with their combination of New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA and a shot of Basil Hayden, creating a match made in beer-bourbon heaven.

Now, let's clear up a common misconception — a whiskey with a beer, also known as a boilermaker, is not the same thing. But wait, aren't whiskey and bourbon the same? Well, let's put it this way — bourbon is to whiskey as champagne is to wine. Bourbon is just whiskey's more refined cousin, more specifically it's a type of whiskey. Furthermore, this brings us to our duo's final creation — the bourbon beer cocktail — combining bourbon straight into your beer, creating a truly off-the-wall drink combination. This cocktail can include a multitude of ingredients, but the main stars are always bourbon and beer.