Butter Is Usually Gluten-Free, But There's A Catch

The word "gluten" has received an unwanted reputation in recent years, but it is the name for the proteins in wheat. They are important, because these building blocks hold the food together. Nevertheless, for some, the body interprets gluten as a toxin and reacts negatively.

Such negative reactions can range from bloating and diarrhea to weight loss and intestinal damage, and so, many have welcomed an influx of gluten-free alternatives to supermarkets with open arms. While some still simply associate gluten with bread, it can be found in a variety of foods, ranging from baked goods and breakfast staples to candy and snacks like potato chips.

Then there's the unique case of butter, typically safe for people who cannot eat gluten. It is made by agitating the fat found in milk cream, causing membranes to break open and the fat clumping together. While butter contains milk protein, it does not naturally contain any type of wheat protein — however, there are still instances when butter might not be gluten-free after all.