Why You Should Never Let Silicone Baking Mats Cool Before Cleaning

Silicone is an incredible substance. It is resistant to degradation caused by both water and oxidation. Silicone is also extremely stable at both high and low temperatures, which is what makes it so versatile for use in the kitchen. The primary problem, however, is fats and oils can get cooked into the surface of your silicone baking mats, making them feel tacky.

The secret to getting rid of this might not be what you are expecting. To remove this sticky layer of built-up polymerized oils, you do not want to use an aggressive cleaning product, as this could damage the silicone. The trick is cleaning your mats while they are still hot.

Silicone is known for its thermal expansion. In other words, when it gets hot, the space between the molecules increases. This is the key to releasing the mat's grip on the polymerized oils so they can be more easily washed away without employing potentially damaging cleaners.