How To Eat At An Amusement Park Without Getting Sick On The Rides

It's also a good idea to eat frequently and avoid feeling overly hungry. Packing a lot of easily accessible snacks is a great plan since eating regularly throughout the day can help ease your stomach and avoid the need to overeat right before a ride. Staying hydrated is also essential since amusement parks usually entail lots of walking in the heat. Dehydration can not only lead to heat exhaustion but it can make you feel extra nauseous and queasy in between rides.

Of course, half the fun of an amusement park is exploring its food options, but there is a way to do this effectively by viewing your meals through a more nutritious lens. Instead of dunking your Mickey Mouse pretzel in nacho cheese, consider using mustard instead. Try to prioritize well-balanced meals and quality sources of protein when you can, like ordering a grilled chicken wrap with veggies instead of breaded and deep-fried chicken strips and fries.

Finally, there are some outrageous theme park desserts that you'll understandably want to try. So, don't be afraid to purchase these types of food shortly before leaving the park. Caramel apples, cotton candy, and deep-fried Twinkies are all delicious, but saving these treats until the end of the day will give you time to prioritize rides first and indulge later.