Turn That Forgotten Box Of Puff Pastry Into Easy Homemade Donuts

In 2013, pastry chef Dominique Ansel invented (and trademarked) a croissant-donut hybrid called a Cronut that turned the world upside down. People woke up before dawn to form lines that ran for blocks outside of his SoHo New York bakery. His Cronuts are still available in unusual flavors like pineapple jam filling and oolong tea ganache, and they sell online for almost $10 each. In 2014, perhaps to fend off the multitude of bloggers trying to recreate the recipe, he published the recipe in his cookbook "Dominque Ansel: The Secret Recipes." His Cronut recipe is a three-day process, which basically involves laminating dough just as you would when making croissants, with a couple of ingredients thrown in.

In fact, it's not all that different from puff pastry dough. So if you don't happen to have three days and a bunch of fancy cooking equipment, you might be happy to learn that you can repurpose that hidden box of puff pastry in the back of your freezer into a batch of delicious donuts. You'll be amazed at how simple it is to whip these up with just a few ingredients. Simply thaw your puff pastry sheets, roll out the dough, then cut out donut shapes using two cookie cutters or a special donut cutter, then drop the donuts and their holes into the hot oil. Once they've cooled slightly on a rack, you can add any number of fillings and toppings.