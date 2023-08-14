Pouring Boiling Water Over A Turkey Is A Game Changer

It's never too early to start planning your Thanksgiving meal. You might already be searching for new recipes and methods to try, or you might be eager to right a wrong committed last year, like dry turkey meat. If you're looking for the trick to crispy turkey skin, take a page out of a Peking duck recipe and pour boiling water over your bird.

The technique is used to guarantee the crispy skin and juicy meat associated with the traditional Chinese dish. Chefs loosen the skin from the meat by blasting air into a small slit, then dip the duck in boiling water, before leaving it to air-dry. Once the duck is roasted, it comes out characteristically juicy with crispy skin.

If you're ready to take the plunge yourself, start by gently separating the skin from the turkey meat using your hands or the handle of a wooden spoon, working carefully to avoid ripping the skin. Place the turkey in your sink on a rack or rimmed baking sheet, and gently pour boiling water over the top, paying attention to the breast and where the thigh meets the body. You can roast the bird immediately or leave it to air-dry in the refrigerator.