The Regional Reason Omelet(te) Has Two Different Spellings

Have you ever noticed how some restaurants and publications spell the word omelet as omelette? You're not alone, and there is a good reason for the difference in spelling. As with all classic culinary terms, "omelette" is the original French word for the savory egg dish. Omelette is the preferred European version of the word, while in the west, we simply call it "omelet."

Although France is attributed with the omelette's creation (both the word and the egg dish), the omelet has been traced to the early 1500s to the Spaniards and Aztecs and is thought to have been invented during the Persian Empire. Different regions not only determine the spelling of the word omelet — the way they cook omelets is also different. A classical French omelet is different from the American version; the former is thinner and focuses on the egg as the centerpiece of the dish, while the American version uses an array of toppings to fill theirs, resulting in a larger, thicker final product.

Even today, the word is spelled differently in Europe and America, but the pronunciation is more or less the same.