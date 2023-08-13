Delicious Desserts At Hersheypark You Need To Try

At the turn of the century, arguably the nation's most notable candy maker decided to treat his employees to a sprawling, 121-acre refuge situated in Central Pennsylvania, the place of his birth. That man was Milton Hershey and Hersheypark, which opened its gates in 1906, is the entrepreneur's chocolate-dipped vision continuing to thrill visitors of all generations. Between iconic roller coasters such as the Comet and Skyrush, as well as a zoo, hotel, and campground, the destination enthralls devotees of theme parks and the classic chocolate brand alike.

Yet in the heart of Hershey, Pennsylvania — otherwise referred to as "Sweetest Place on Earth" — it's the treats that overflow with temptation, merging nostalgia with over-the-top brilliance on behalf of the park's plentiful vendors. The grounds are your candy store, and visitors can frolic from booth to booth for imposing milkshakes or battered bites incorporating Reese's, Kit Kats, Twizzlers, and Jolly Ranchers. Coming for the rides might only be secondary to the goodies harbored at Mr. Hershey's amusement metropolis, and if you haven't made a visit yet, you're in for the sugar rush of your life. For all the candy lovers out there, these are the delicious desserts you need to try at Hersheypark.