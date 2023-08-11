The Tiny Sombreros On Sierra Tequila Bottles Have Surprising Practical Uses

The cute little sombreros on top of bottles of Sierra tequila have led to much curiosity over the years, but you might be "today years old" when you realize they actually have functions beyond being just amusing finger adornments. If you've ever wanted to salt the rim of your shot glass for that classic tequila experience, you can fill the tiny sombrero with salt, then flip over your shot glass (pre-wet with water or the juice of a lemon wedge), and swirl the rim around the salt. Or, need a hint of lime to elevate your tequila shot? The sombrero's rim can also serve as a juicer for tiny citrus, infusing your drink with that zesty goodness.

But that's not all, the small sombreros also act as shot measurers. They precisely hold just the right amount of tequila for the perfect shot, eliminating guesswork and spills and providing a smooth, measured pour. Even travel-sized versions of Sierra bottles include the multi-purpose hat, elevating your tequila experience anywhere you go.