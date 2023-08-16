The Only Waffle House With A Drive-Thru Exists In The Deep South

Situated in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on the outskirts of Atlanta, you will find the sole Waffle House drive-thru. For those fortunate enough to live within the radius of proximity, it is advisable to check the operating hours before making the trip, as the hours are somewhat limited. It's worth noting that the drive-thru menu is not as extensive either, so patrons seeking the complete Waffle House experience will need to join the dine-in crowd.

In 2015, the Waffle House branch introduced its drive-thru service as a trial initiative, though it has not yet expanded to the other 1,900 establishments. With a significant number of outlets already strategically situated alongside highways and interstates, it would seem to be a pretty straightforward adaptation. When Southern Living probed further, Pat Warner, Director of PR and External Affairs, acknowledged there were no immediate plans for an extensive drive-thru rollout, though the concept has not been definitively ruled out. Meanwhile, patrons who want a quick bite can continue to opt for an indoor dining experience, as the primary objective remains efficiently serving as many guests as possible.