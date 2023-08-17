Wegmans' Cook-In-Bag Chicken Is The Opposite Of Convenient

With fast food and restaurant prices on the rise, more people are opting to dine at home. However, it can be difficult to cook during the hectic work week, especially for larger families. Enter Wegmans' cook-in-bag entrees, which promise a quick no-mess dinner. Unfortunately, they are less convenient than they appear.

Offering everything from a lemon-seasoned whole chicken to braised beef, the product line capitalizes on the method of sous vide. Just pop the entire entree — bag and all – into the oven and cook. The bags are made of a food-safe polyester film that can withstand heat. While it sounds easy enough, the meal's long cook time can make it less than ideal if you're looking for a quick bite. Several of the chicken entrees take around an hour in the oven. That's sparse compared to the pork shoulder, which can take over four hours to fully cook. If you're using a slow cooker, expect your meal to take even longer.

Considering you can easily grill chicken breasts in under 20 minutes, it doesn't seem like much of a shortcut. It takes around the same time to cook a Wegmans cook-in-bag chicken meal as it does to roast a whole chicken (of course, you save time with the prep work).