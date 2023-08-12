Marinara Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient For More Flavorful Bloody Marys

What's a better cocktail for those Saturday brunches than a Bloody Mary? While Bloody Marys come in many renditions (some like it spicy, some like it savory), the humble tomato is always front and center. However, if you want a drink that's busting with flavor, you should ditch those pre-fixed Bloody Mary mixes. Instead, you should consider tossing in some marina sauce to liven things up.

We know what you're thinking. Marina sauce does sound like we're making spaghetti instead of a mixed drink, but sometimes innovation comes from bold places. While many Bloody Mary recipes call for just tomato juice, Tabasco sauce, and Worcestershire sauce, mixologists have been known to toss tomato sauce as a base for the drink as well. Tomato sauce gives the base of the drink a thicker consistency and a brighter flavor. From tomato sauce, marinara sauce is only a short stop away.

So why would you use marinara sauce? For one, marinara sauce is thinner than tomato sauce and easier to incorporate into a drink, without really putting that blender through the ringer. Another reason you should go with marinara instead is because the sauce has a more complex flavor profile, incorporating multiple spices and herbs. It will make your cocktail more dynamic as a result.