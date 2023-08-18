The Key To Better Homemade Coleslaw Is A Vegetable Peeler

Dutch settlers are credited with bringing coleslaw to America. The original cabbage salad, or koosla in Dutch, was made from cabbage grown near New York's Hudson River. At its most basic, Merriam-Webster defines coleslaw as being made with raw cabbage. Although ingredients vary wildly from recipe to recipe, typically, they include the essential cabbage along with carrots, mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar. The barbecue staple is very easy to make, and the primary challenge is chopping up the larger ingredients.

To cut carrots and cabbage down to those trademark crunchy strips, you could use a sharp knife, but it's sure to be time-consuming. You could also use a spiralizer or a food processor. However, the downside of using an appliance is you'll spend more time cleaning it than shredding the ingredients. A simple hack is to use a vegetable peeler. Just run the peeler down the side of a clean carrot and you will be left with the shreds you need for your coleslaw. This method is quick, convenient, easy, and involves minimal cleanup — you just have to wash the vegetable peeler.