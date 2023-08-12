The Hidden Fee That's Easy To Overlook On Restaurant Bills

A convenience fee is not a gratuity, nor is it a service charge. The former is added to the bill for good service and to augment server wages, while the latter is supposed to go to employees' health care coverage.

To avoid the additional convenience fee, you can pay with cash. If you do not feel comfortable carrying large amounts of cash, you can stop at an automatic teller to withdraw money before your meal. The problem here is that your bank may still charge you a fee for the withdrawal, although it is usually lower than the convenience fee. A less common option is to use a check. However, since many businesses are moving away from accepting personal checks or don't accept them at all, you must first be certain the establishment actually allows this method of payment.

A third option is to use a debit card. While many businesses charge an additional fee for the convenience of paying by credit, charging a fee for using a debit card is not permitted in any state. This law applies even if the customer wishes to process a debit transaction as a credit transaction.