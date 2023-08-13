What Bottom-Shelf Liquor Really Means

We've all been there, sitting at the bar and witnessing the bartender effortlessly pull out a bottle from below. But hold onto your Grey Goose because that's the bottom-shelf liquor they just reached for, aka the cheaper stuff that is typically stored on a shelf below the bar. Trying to figure out who designed this system in the first place is a real conundrum. The concept behind the bottom shelf is simple. It provides easy access for shots or cocktails and is designed to speed up the drink-making process by being within the bartender's reach. In case you were wondering, well liquor is just another term bartenders use for bottom-shelf liquor.

On the other hand, top-shelf liquors refer to more expensive bottles like Belvedere, Patron, Grey Goose, Johnnie Walker, and so on. You might assume that the top shelf dominates the market, but the reality, as reported by Mel Magazine, is quite different. Depending on who you ask, the cheaper bottles can outsell the most premium top-shelf liquors. As for the bottom shelf, you can find brands like Kamchatka, Old Crow, Taaka, and many others. The intriguing thing about bottom-shelf liquors is that there are no strict rules governing what belongs there; it's entirely up to the owner's or bartender's preference.