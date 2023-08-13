You Should Start Smoking Your Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken

For people who live a busy schedule, store-bought rotisserie chickens are very much a godsend if you need a quick and easy dinner but want something fresher than a TV dinner. They're pre-cooked to feed an entire family or have leftovers for at the office. However, have you ever thought you could spruce them up a bit more before serving them at the dinner table? If you want a bit of smoked flavor in your chicken, consider tossing it on the smoker.

One TikToker had the bright idea of tossing the pre-cooked chicken in their smoker, but they're hardly the first to come up with the idea. Smoking your rotisserie chicken requires little effort on your part. Simply preheat your smoker and toss your chicken in. You'll probably want to go with low to medium heat to prevent your bird from becoming dried out. It's definitely a risk where poultry is concerned, especially for smaller chickens. Since the chicken is pre-cooked, it shouldn't take very long for it to finish.

While throwing your chicken in the smoker is an additional step and may be more of a hassle than some are willing to do, it will also help transform your bird in a number of ways. Follow these tips for success.