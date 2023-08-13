You Should Start Smoking Your Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken
For people who live a busy schedule, store-bought rotisserie chickens are very much a godsend if you need a quick and easy dinner but want something fresher than a TV dinner. They're pre-cooked to feed an entire family or have leftovers for at the office. However, have you ever thought you could spruce them up a bit more before serving them at the dinner table? If you want a bit of smoked flavor in your chicken, consider tossing it on the smoker.
One TikToker had the bright idea of tossing the pre-cooked chicken in their smoker, but they're hardly the first to come up with the idea. Smoking your rotisserie chicken requires little effort on your part. Simply preheat your smoker and toss your chicken in. You'll probably want to go with low to medium heat to prevent your bird from becoming dried out. It's definitely a risk where poultry is concerned, especially for smaller chickens. Since the chicken is pre-cooked, it shouldn't take very long for it to finish.
While throwing your chicken in the smoker is an additional step and may be more of a hassle than some are willing to do, it will also help transform your bird in a number of ways. Follow these tips for success.
Transforming your rotisserie chicken
In addition to imparting some smoked flavor to your chicken, using a smoker should also give it more of a distinctive crunch. In fact, you want to keep an eye on the chicken and remove it once you notice the skin starts to harden. While smoking a raw chicken can take hours, your bird should take a much shorter time since you're dealing with precooked meat. However, if you have the time, you can always drop the temperature and put it on a slow sear for a couple of hours. Sure, it may take longer, but it will impart more of a smoke flavor.
Some may question why you wouldn't just buy a raw piece of poultry at this point, but having a precooked rotisserie chicken gives you more flexibility should your plans change. Say for instance your party guests arrived early or you're too hungry to wait the full length of a traditionally smoked bird.
Additionally, some shoppers have complained on TikTok that their rotisserie chickens are slightly undercooked at the store. Sure, you can toss them in the microwave if that is the case, but a smoker will help ensure even results when reheating. Of course, if you're short on time but still want a smoked flavor, you could always add a smokey marinade to the chicken as well. There are many ways to spruce up your rotisserie chicken, so go with what's best for you.