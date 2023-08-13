The Trick To Make Sure Your McDonald's Sandwich Is Always Hot And Fresh

While fast food is generally considered subpar, the occasional craving for a Big Mac or a McDonald's fry is hard to shake. Most people recognize that going to a fancy restaurant would likely result in better food overall. Still, there is something about that all-too-familiar smell of McDonald's that is nostalgic, mouth-watering, and keeps people coming back.

However, just because you're craving fast food doesn't mean you have to settle for a less-than-fresh meal. If your heart is set on eating at the Golden Arches, you'll want to order your meal in a way that ensures your burger patty isn't the one from the warming drawer that was made an hour ago. Since made-to-order fast food tastes significantly better, one of the McDonald's hacks is ordering any item with modifications requires the workers to make it fresh.

Asking for your burger with a special request like no pickles or onions will require the workers to make you a fresh one. Similarly, this trick works for sauces as well. Whether it's mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, or their special sauce, if the burger comes with a sauce and you ask for one without it, you'll be guaranteed a fresh one.