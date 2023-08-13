The Taco Bell Double Decker Doritos Locos Taco Is A Nostalgic Flavor Journey

Taco Bell has changed its menu through the years, and that means certain fan favorites have become fond memories. Such was the sad fate of the double-decker taco, which was introduced in 1995 and permanently joined the menu in 2006. Customers lamented the loss when Taco Bell decided to sunset the item in 2019 after 13 years.

It's a passing that still weighs heavily on fans' minds, as evidenced by a recent Reddit post. In the post, the user, who appears to be a Taco Bell employee, shares a double-decker Doritos Locos taco. The creation features a Supreme Doritos Locos hard shell wrapped in a soft taco shell. As expected, the creation made many people jealous, with some expressing desire to order the taco themselves. As one person asked, "Why can't we order it?" Meanwhile, another questioned how much it might cost, writing, "Say Taco Bell actually puts it on the menu. How much will they charge?"

Unfortunately, the picture does not mean that the double-decker taco is back, and neither is a Doritos-flavored version, for that matter. However, hungry fans can easily recreate the dish with a simple drive-thru hack.