Pan Extenders Make Sheet Cakes Mess And Stress-Free

First off, size matters. Sheet cakes take the cake (pun intended) when it comes to feeding a crowd. And guess what? We have a game-changing solution to make these sheet cakes more efficient and fuss-free: Pan extenders are here to rescue your sheet cakes. As for how they work, simply set the pan extender into your baking pan, fill it, and then bake.

Additionally, you can use the pan extender to shape and fill your already-baked cakes to help create even layers of filling inside as well. The key to pan extenders is that they are designed to transform your traditional sheet pan or baking pan. This creates a way to bake taller cakes, all while saving you storage space. They make it easy to remove your cake from the pan, making the whole process smooth and giving you a professional-quality cake with much less effort.

But where did these perfectly cornered sheet cakes even start, anyway? The concept of baking flat, rectangular cakes can be traced to the early 20th century, right around when the sheet pan was developed. This innovation transformed baking, enabling uniform cake layers for easy stacking and frosting, giving rise to today's modern marvel, the sheet pan extender. Furthermore, pan extenders can be helpful when baking more than just cakes, and they can work with essentially anything sticky, like lemon bars, cheesecakes, or even brownies.