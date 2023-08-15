Salt The Skillet Instead Of Your Steak For Crispy Results

For ages, we've been told the same basic recipe for achieving delicious steak at home: Season your preferred cut of beef with salt and pepper at least one hour in advance of cooking, put it in the pan with a dash of oil, and don't so much as touch it for at least two minutes to get the classic charred, crispy sear on each side. However, you can skip the fussy seasoning and marinading process by seasoning your pan directly and enjoy a much faster cooking process by flipping the steak frequently.

As every dish needs seasoning, you still need to salt your meat, but you can do so indirectly. Seasoning the pan creates a smoking hot barrier between the steak and the pan's surface, so when your steak makes contact, it gets singed by the heated salt. The salt in the skillet simultaneously seasons your cut of beef and helps build a solid sear and crust.

Many suggest using a well-seasoned cast iron skillet for cooking steak to achieve the best results because it offers unparalleled heating and searing abilities and won't let your steak get welded to the pan. However, a stainless steel, enamel-coated, or other heavy pan can also work nicely. You can use any pan you typically would cook a steak in as long as you understand its heat conductivity, but leave lightweight nonstick pans out; they won't get as hot as this tip requires.