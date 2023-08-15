A Viral Reddit AITA Has Us Questioning The Safety Of Wedding Food

Fans of Reddit's r/AmItheA**hole know that things can get pretty wild in this particular subreddit. Recently they did just that in a post that has garnered over 11,000 upvotes. The post was titled "AITA For telling people not to eat the food at my sister's wedding?" Of course, this question is intriguing enough to get folks reading the poster's quandary, but the tale that follows stirred up some big questions about making food last and how to avoid food poisoning.

The story in question is not ultimately quite as gross or queasiness-inducing as it could have been based on its vague title, but it did prompt some interesting conversations, not only about wedding food but also about how food should be stored. Ultimately, folks were mostly in support of the poster who warned guests at her sister's wedding that the food might not be safe to eat. But, according to the poster herself, she received some backlash for her behavior, proving that folks aren't all in agreement about how leftovers should be stored.