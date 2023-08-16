Under-The-Bed Snack Drawers Are The Aspirational Trend We Can Get Behind

Sometimes, making our way to the kitchen from our bedroom just to make a midnight snack is too much effort. Enter the under-the-bed snack drawer, courtesy of TikTok. Some people, blessed with captain's beds (complete drawers that sit neatly under their box spring), might naively think that the drawers were intended for clothing. But we know better, and a few inspired TikTokers have clarified the drawers' true purpose: under the bed drawers are the perfect spot for storing your midnight (or midday) cravings.

Outfitted with clear pantry dividers, you can fit a surprising amount of your favorite snacks under your bed. So when the urge strikes, you don't even need to roll out of bed to get your hands on a delicious treat. Push that drawer open, and voilà, you have your own private vending machine supply, without any of the hassle. From Pringles to Reeses to protein bars, it's all there, and you don't need to take a single step.

The viral trend has picked up steam with thousands of enthusiastic posters who have expressed wonder and delight at this home storage solution. While it might seem like the trend is only available to the select few who own beds with these kinds of drawers, a snack drawer is easily within reach of anyone whose bed is raised off the floor: all you need to do is add a couple of under-the-bed storage boxes (ideally the kind with wheels), and you've got your own snack drawer.