The Guy's Grocery Games Scandal You Probably Forgot Existed

Guy's Grocery Games (aka Triple G) is a program with some serious street cred, judging by its consistent and enduring popularity. Grocery Games first aired on the Food Network in 2013; this month it kicks off its 32nd season. The show's quick pace, unique challenges, inventive additions — and its host's infectious spirit — help keep the focus on fun, despite the fierce competition (and they even give the extra food to charity!). While Guy's most popular program has continued to make new fans, it has also seen its share of controversy.

One scandal you might not remember involved contestant Chad Barrett of Detroit. (As a heads up, this story deals with the topic of domestic abuse.) Barrett made his first appearance when the show was just 12 seasons old, in an episode that aired in 2017. That time around, Barrett won a total of $16,000 in a breakfast challenge. He managed to make it back on Fieri's fan-favorite program two years later, impressing the channel enough with his skills that he participated in a Food Network Festival that same year. Barrett was the executive chef at Feast restaurant in Chesterfield, MI, and after his success, started referring to himself as a "celebrity chef."

But if you're looking for the episodes with Barrett, you won't find them. Food Network booted Barrett from the Food Network and purged his episodes from the website after he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife and seven other women.