Swap Egg Yolk For Soy Milk To Turn Homemade Mayo Vegan

You don't have to be a vegan to love vegan mayonnaise. When made properly, it has all the things we love, including that yummy thickness and an irresistible, creamy texture. However, vegan mayonnaise lacks animal products, which means it is a cholesterol-free food.

While making vegan mayonnaise requires less than a handful of ingredients, and it can be made in minutes, there are a few things to keep in mind that will help you achieve the best results. To start, make sure your oil and soy milk are at the same temperature. Room temperature is best because it's easy to attain. Also, to whip your ingredients thoroughly to get the best consistency in the shortest amount of time with the least effort, use an immersion blender. And, if your mayonnaise isn't turning out as thick as you like, the simple fix is to add a little more oil.

When your vegan mayonnaise is finished, store it in the refrigerator in an air-tight container. Not only does the cold keep the mayonnaise thick, but it will also help your homemade condiment stay fresh for up to two weeks.