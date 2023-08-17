Why You'll Never See Wild-Caught Organic Seafood At The Grocery Store

Your seafood counter at the grocery store can be confusing due to all the labels the fish are labeled with. Perhaps you're someone who prefers organic food but can't find wild-caught, organic seafood at the grocery store. It turns out there's a reason for it.

"Organic" is any kind of food that's raised or grown without chemical intervention. What organic food really means is that the food meets rigorous standards set out by the USDA. Fruit and vegetables must be grown without fertilizers and pesticides — even the soil must meet certain standards. Animals must be raised according to their natural behaviors, fed organic food, and be antibiotic- and hormone-free. When it comes to wild-caught seafood, however, the ability to verify any of the information needed for certification is nearly impossible.

The living conditions of wild-caught seafood like salmon are too much of an unknown to meet the standards of getting certified organic. In fact, the USDA doesn't actually have a process for certifying wild-caught seafood as organic. Even though a fresh, wild-caught Alaskan salmon swims in clean mountain streams, there's no way to verify what wild fish eat, which is one of the tenets of what makes a meat product organic. If you see seafood labeled as organic, it's probably imported, and instead follows international standards for certification.