How To Make Costco Member Fees Worth The Cost

Many people shop at Costco in order to save money, but does it actually pay to be a Costco shopper? Are you benefitting from that yearly membership or are you losing more money than you're gaining in the process? Here's how to maximize your membership and really make it worth the cost.

Unlike other grocery stores, Costco charges anywhere from $60 (for a basic membership) to $120 (executive membership) per year. While the executive membership does cost more, you do get 2% back on your purchases. So, depending on your membership you will need to save anywhere from $60 to $120 a year to make that membership seem worth it. On a basic level, the easiest way to maximize your membership is to shop at Costco regularly. While there's not a set number of trips you should make, if you only shop at Costco once or twice a year, you're unlikely to get your full value of the membership.

Likewise, you may want to reconsider if you're just one person who doesn't really need many items in bulk. Costco memberships are helpful for larger families who go through groceries at a faster rate. So theoretically, you would save money by buying these groceries in bulk rather than individually. However, if you end up throwing out a lot of your groceries because they spoiled (because you couldn't eat them in time), you're throwing whatever savings you would have got in the trash. For that reason, consider these savings tips.