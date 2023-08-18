TikTok's 2-Sandwich Beach Day Rule Couldn't Be More Accurate

What are your summer beach days like? Are you the type who gets there early in the morning to beat the crowd and then stays til nighttime? Or are you the type that packs towels, tents, snacks, music, and toys for a four-hour visit? Either way, snacks are definitely a must if you'll be staying at the beach for more than a couple hours. Many people pack simple sandwiches, since that's one of the easiest things to make, but there's something important to consider before leaving the house with them.

TikToker @zzzachariah calls it Beach Tip #76. Pack double the sandwiches! So if you're packing sandwiches for just yourself, bring two. If you're packing for a family of four (including yourself), pack 8. And as tempting as it may be to eat them both within 20 minutes of your arrival, he recommends saving the second one for later for lunch. Although many of us already do this and probably didn't need the reminder, the video sparked conversations about other "snack musts" to bring to the beach. It also serves as a reminder to make sure you keep those sandwiches fresh for your entire beach stay.