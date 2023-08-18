The Cheap Reason You Never See Green Peppers In Multi-Packs

Green peppers are a kitchen staple snack and a secret ingredient in many favorite recipes. However, did you know there's a reason you won't find them in a bell pepper multi-pack? Consider this: When shopping, you usually come across packs containing red, yellow, and orange peppers. This is a strategy pepper producers use to save money. Since green peppers are much cheaper, suppliers choose not to invest in packaging them.

Would you feel shortchanged when purchasing a pricier pack of three peppers with sweet red bell peppers perfect for roasting, only to find a green one thrown in? This happened when Melissa's Produce added green peppers to multi-pepper packages. Customer backlash quickly resulted in the green peppers removal.

Furthermore, recipes often call for green peppers to be cooked. However, for raw peppers, the preference usually leans towards sweeter peppers like reds or yellows. Why is the green pepper given the short end of the stick? Green peppers are just unripe bell peppers, making them slightly more bitter. However, Healthline states they are rich in nutrients and vitamins like Vitamin C, B6, and many others.