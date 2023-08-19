The Savory Fat You Should Be Using To Grease Your Waffle Iron

Nothing takes the wind out of your sails faster in the morning than opening your waffle iron and finding your golden-brown waffles stuck to the inside. This happens when your waffle iron is not greased correctly and is a common waffle-making mistake. Thankfully, it's an easy fix that only takes a brief moment to do.

All waffle irons, even the non-stick versions, should be greased before they're used. This is a simple process, and there are different cooking oils that you can use, but none of them compare to the flavor of bacon grease, a savory fat rendered from bacon. There are several uses for bacon fat, but using it on a waffle iron is pure genius. It has a smoky flavor and thicker viscosity than other cooking oils, and the saltiness balances the sweetness of maple syrup. Ghee (clarified butter) can also be used to add just the right amount of savory flavor to waffles. Both bacon fat and ghee are relatively common ingredients and are easy to use. They also have high smoke points, incredible flavor, and will add depth to your waffles that standard vegetable oil or cooking spray simply won't.