Baking Soda Is The Key To Cooking Dried Beans Quickly

A pot of beans is a traditional comfort food for many that provides a nutritious and economical dinner. The downside to cooking dried beans is that they tend to require long soaking and cooking times. Generally, these types of beans need to be soaked overnight and can also take all day to cook. But let's say you're in a hurry and need them done sooner. Well, there is a simple solution that will make your beans cook in a fraction of the time: baking soda.

Baking soda speeds up the soak and cook time of beans by softening them faster. Dried beans contain 16% moisture and, as they age, this moisture content decreases, which makes the beans harder and duller in color. Baking soda also brightens up the color of the beans and can help smooth out the grainy texture. Two common mistakes people make when cooking beans are using hard water and not soaking them prior to cooking. Baking soda helps both issues because it provides alkalinity to the water and reduces minerals that slow down the hydrating process. That's not all: Baking soda also reduces the amount of gas one gets from beans.