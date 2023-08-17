Why Starbucks May Not Offer You A Disposable Cup On Your Next Coffee Run

With an increased focus on sustainability in recent years, many restaurants and fast food chains are doing away with disposable products. This is obvious in the push for paper straws, which many establishments have begun using. Starbucks virtually eliminated straw use, designing its newer cups with a lid that allows customers to sip straight from the top. Now, the coffee giant is testing another means of reducing plastic with its Borrow a Cup initiative.

Starbucks launched its Borrow a Cup test in California on August 14, stating in a press release that it would continue through October 22. Limited to select Napa and Petaluma stores, it will emphasize reusable cups. The test allows Starbucks customers to bring their own reusable cups, borrow a cup from the store and return it via dedicated recycling bins, or receive a reusable cup from the restaurant if they're dining in. The company will offer a 10-cent discount and 25 additional Bonus Stars to Rewards Members who bring their own. Meanwhile, TURN Systems will supply "high-tech" bins for the recyclable option.

This isn't the first time Starbucks has attempted a Borrow a Cup test. The company has been running such experiments through its Reusables Program since 2019. It's enacted similar setups in nine other states, including New York and Arizona, and in several countries in Europe and Asia.