McDonald's In Japan Actually Looks Like The Ads — And We're Super Jealous

The Golden Arches are a universal beacon of fast food around the world, representing a multi-billion dollar leader in the industry. Japan, which is home to more McDonald's restaurants than any country other than the United States, opened its first store in 1971. With 10% of McDonald's total stores located in Japan and a reported $2.64 billion made so far in 2023, it's not unreasonable to assume that the chain is doing something right with that segment of the market.

Sparkling clean facilities, stellar customer service, and, of course, delicious food options as a few reasons that McDonald's has achieved success in Japan. Certain McDonald's Menu items such as the Teriyaki Burger, are available only in Japan, but you'll also find some classics like Chicken McNuggets and the Sausage Egg McMuffin. However, a series of photos posted on Reddit of one customer's meal at a McDonald's in Japan has sparked discussion in the comments about whether the stores in the United States measure up.