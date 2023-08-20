Here's How Long It Takes Fast Food Burgers To Go Bad

You can't always eat a burger the moment it comes off a grill. This might make you wonder how quickly it will go bad. Here's the scenario: You're headed home after a long day at work. You go to the drive-thru because today cooking is out of the question. The trip home will take you another 20 minutes, though, and you're not sure when the rest of the family will get back. You need to know if your burgers will go bad if you leave them on the counter while you take a rejuvenating, muscle-relaxing, head-clearing bath.

The first issue is that burgers don't taste the same when they've hung around for a while as they do when they're fresh off the grill. There's a loss in quality, so you'll need to calculate if the convenience is worth it. Furthermore, these meaty sandwiches can become spawning grounds for dangerous pathogens if too much time goes by without chilling them. In the fridge, burgers will last longer, but not indefinitely. Finally, take a moment to consider what would happen if no one eats the burgers in the bag on the counter, everyone forgets about them, and then you find them a week later. What new horrors would you uncover in the depths of that stinking bag? We tested how burgers from a variety of fast food chains stood up to stints on the counter and in the fridge so you can know what happens to them when they're neglected.